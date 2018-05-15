UCF has made the cut for one of the best players in Central Florida.

Norell Pollard, a defensive end from Wekiva High School, posted a Twitter graphic on Tuesday listing UCF, Rutgers, Duke, West Virginia, Indiana, Louisville, NC State and Virginia Tech as his top eight schools.

UCF offered in January and he visited campus a few weeks later on an unofficial visit. Several of the schools in his top eight (Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Duke, Louisville, West Virginia) issued their offers in recent days as coaches have been covering the state during the spring evaluation period.

His UCF recruiters are Jeff Lebby, who oversees the Orlando area, and his would-be position coach Shane Burnham.

Wekiva is absolutely loaded with talent. UCF has also offered several of their other Class of 2019 players, including Tyler Davis, Rian Davis, Malik Tolbert and Brandon Hill.





