UCF is really standing out to Cooper Davis.

The Viera (Fla.) lineman picked up an offer from the Knights in January and he's been able to campus multiple times this spring, including a visit to a recent spring practice.

"I loved the energy about practice," Davis said. "I got to have some one-on-one time with Coach (Josh) Heupel which was awesome. The entire staff is fantastic."

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Davis could play defensive end or perhaps offensive tackle.

"They seem to like my footwork and athleticism," Davis said. "As far as position (they want me to play), it depends on the coach you talk to."

Other offers include West Virginia, Buffalo, FIU, Illinois, South Florida and Troy.

His two favorites at this point are UCF and WVU.

"The coaches - Heupel, Lebby, Elarbee and Burnham - have absolutely sold me on UCF," Davis said.

Davis plans to return this Saturday to attend UCF's spring game.