On his Senior Night, Brandon Hernandez dropped a bases-loaded single into left field in the 11th inning to give UCF the walk-off 11-10 win against Houston. UCF head coach Greg Lovelady, Chandler Robertson and Hernandez spoke to the media afterward.



UCF (34-20) ends their regular season winning 11 of their last 14 games, playing themselves back into NCAA Tournament consideration. Next up is the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater with a late-night matchup against Tulane on Tuesday. Short of winning the whole thing and gaining the automatic bid, UCF likely needs to make a strong run to improve their chances for an at-large spot.

