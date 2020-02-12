2020 could be the breakout year for Gephry Pena.

After seeing spot action as a freshman, head coach Greg Lovelady is expecting big things from the speedy sophomore outfielder. Pena, who has been one of the best performers in practice, has already locked down a starting center field spot and will bat leadoff when UCF opens the season on Friday against Siena.

"I had a really good fall and spring," Pena said. "I feel more confident this year. Working with all my teammates, they've been pushing me a lot. I feel more confident about everything I do. Last year I was afraid to make a mistake. This year I've changed. If I make a mistake, I'm like, okay, be better next time. My confidence went up."

Pena appeared in 30 games last season, but that was almost exclusively as a pinch runner or defensive replacement. He made just three plate appearances. If practices are an indication, Pena's offensive ability has skyrocketed.

"This year I've really improved my hitting game," Pena said. "Bunting and small ball. I'll do whatever they need me to do."

Pena, who is from the Dominican Republic, moved to the United States at the age of 17 in hopes of furthering his baseball career. He spent two seasons at Florida Prep Academy in Melbourne, earning Class 2A Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. As a senior, Pena batted .473 with 17 RBI, three home runs and 37 stolen bases.

"It's been amazing," he said. "Getting here to the U.S., not even knowing the language and living with a family that didn't speak Spanish, it was hard at first, but then I got used to it. I was doing extra hours to learn the language fast. It's been like a dream to me. I never thought about this and here I am today."

Coming to UCF seemed like the perfect fit.

"The first time I got here to campus, I felt comfortable, like I could be myself," Pena said. "This is where I want to be. I went to a football game and had a really good time. This is the place I wanted to be."



