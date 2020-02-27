Jordan Rathbone is absolutely mashing the ball this season.

The UCF senior left fielder and designated hitter was recently named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his efforts in helping the Knights to a three-game series sweep at Auburn.

Rathbone has been consistent in the cleanup spot through the first nine games, batting .344 with a team-best 11 RBIs and three home runs, two of which came against Auburn.

"It meant a lot to me to receive the recognition for having a good week, but at the end of the day it's over now and I'm just focusing on what I'm doing today," Rathbone said. "(Greg) Lovelady always reminds us that every day is the most important day of our season. I'm laser focused on today. I want to get better today. I don't really care about the past. It did mean a lot to me. It probably meant more to my family and friends than it did to me, but it was a nice experience."

UCF grabbed the college baseball world's attention with their sweep of Auburn, a team that had been ranked in the top 10. Now the Knights are nationally ranked themselves, currently No. 19 according to D1Baseball.com.

"We expected it to be honest," Rathbone said. "We expected to go out there and compete. I'm a pretty confident guy so I believed I could compete at that level even though I didn't necessarily have the experience of playing every day last year. I know what I can do. Put some good swings on the ball and good things are going to happen. It was nice. It was fun. It was fun to play in that atmosphere more than anything. Big crowd, people yelling at us. We love that kind of stuff."

Rathbone said he thrives playing in those kind of environments.

"It was a blast," he said. "It was awesome. I'm kind of one of those guys that likes the fans yelling at me when I'm on the road. It always fires you up a little bit more, to shut the crowd up. Just go out there and perform our best. It was honestly awesome. It's something I'm going to remember forever."

It's been a long journey for the redshirt senior. A native of Spokane, Wash., Rathbone began his career at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. His recruitment was headed in the right direction following a strong freshman season, but an injury - a broken left hand - scared many schools away once his sophomore year rolled around. UCF stuck by him the entire way.

"UCF told me, 'You're our guy. We want you here regardless. We don't care about the injury or what happens with our draft, who we lose or keep. We want you here.' That meant a lot to me. I didn't even go on a visit. I'm coming to UCF and I want to be a Knight. Live in Florida for a while. I wasn't scared to go across the country. I had already been away from my parents for a couple years. I still talk to them everyday. I was comfortable with it."

Rathbone didn't make the immediate impact he wanted, seeing spot action as a reserve last year, but was confident his time would come.

"It was tough not getting in every game I wanted to, not playing, but the whole time I was visualizing that moment and preparing myself mentally because I knew it would come eventually," Rathbone said. "Trying to be the best teammate I could be. I love these guys and never wanted to be a negative source of energy even if I wasn't playing. That's not being a good teammate. I tried to put my energy into that, getting better and waiting for my moment."

He's incredibly appreciative of the trust this coaching staff has shown him the entire way.

"Our coaches are amazing," Rathbone said. "I can't stress enough how good our hitting coaches are, Teddy (Tom) and Andy (Barkett). They'd do anything for us. It could be midnight and I could text Teddy and ask him to come throw BP to me. I'm sure he would. I wouldn't do it to him, but I know he would if I asked. I love those guys."

UCF (8-1) is back at John Euliano Park this weekend for a four-game series against surging Cal State Northridge (7-0). Friday's series opener will have free admission for all fans.





