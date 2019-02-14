At UCF's recent media day, I quizzed players - along with head coach Greg Lovelady - about the favorite players of their youth.

The Knights open their 2019 season on Friday against Siena.



Dallas Beaver - Andy Pettitte



"I just absolutely loved him. His mindset, how he was a competitor and wanted to win. I'm also a Christian as well and him being a leader in that way. He had a lot of success and won five World Series."

Anthony George - Derek Jeter & Jorge Posada



"I'm a Yankees fan so that's who I gravitated towards."

Ray Alejo - Derek Jeter

"I was a Yankees fan. Derek Jeter was always my favorite player. My dad is from New Jersey and he grew up a Yankees fan, so I was born into it."



Chris Williams - Miguel Cabrera & Pudge Rodriguez



"Growing up I was a huge fan of the Marlins. World Series Champions in 2003. It was awesome. That team solidified my love for baseball."



Jordan Spicer - Derek Jeter & Clayton Kershaw



"Growing up, it had to be Derek Jeter. The captain. Respect. Everybody dreams of being him. As I grew up and realized I was more of a pitcher, Clayton Kershaw.



Trevor Holloway - Dustin Pedroia



"I wear 15 because of Dustin Pedroia. I loved watching him play when I was little and going through high school. I've worn 15 ever since."



Tyler Osik - Albert Pujols



"My dad (former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Keith Osik) said every time they'd play a three-game series (vs. the St. Louis Cardinals) Albert Pujols would lead with seven hits. My dad would try and have me mimic Albert Pujols' stance, so that's probably why I'm probably so spread out in the box."



Greg Lovelady - Charles Johnson



"Charles Johnson is my hero. Obviously being a Miami kid and with me being a catcher and him being a catcher at Miami. I tried to emulate everything he did. People used to laugh at me because I'd put the ball between my legs when throwing back to the pitcher. That's what C.J. does. I'd never been more nervous in my life than when Charles would show up to practice or games at Miami. I wanted him to believe the catching job was in good hands. I remember an alumni game when he came in and played and I'm catching. He tapped me on the shin guard with the bat and I about passed out. Here's my hero within arm's reach of me. He was my favorite player... I had a signed poster of him in my room. That's who I wanted to be my entire life. I got to live it a little bit, not as good as him, but I got to catch and follow in his footsteps. That's why I wear No. 23. That was his number."