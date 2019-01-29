UCF Baseball returns several veterans, but there are some big questions as well. Who offensively can help fill the void left by last year's top hitter and slugger, Rylan Thomas? And though Chris Williams is back as UCF's No. 1 starter, the Knights' pitching staff must replace two weekend starters, their top long reliever and a closer.

At the recent media day, UCFSports.com surveyed several of the experienced returnees to ask who might be in store for a big year in 2019.

First Baseman Dallas Beaver:

"Griff Bernardo. Last year he played a lot for a freshman. Still had a lot of growth to do and he had a great summer. Came back and was a totally different player with a new mindset. Playing wise, he just looked like a veteran. He looked like he grew up a lot over the summer. I expect a lot of big things from him. Anthony George, he didn't get to play a lot last year. He had an unbelievable fall. He was hitting the ball all over the place. Real good catcher as well, so that really helps us with the loss of (Logan) Heiser. Then pitching wise, we've got a couple of guys like Trevor (Holloway). He's probably going to be one of our weekend starters. I did not like facing him. He's a really good pitcher."

Catcher Anthony George:

"A lot of the new pitchers have really come to light. Ryan Saltonstall, Trevor Holloway, Tom (Cheshareck). Really good. I think that's probably where we made the biggest strides. We brought in some good hitters in too as well, Connor Allen, Petey (Pedro Castellano). Freshmen, they're unreal."

Center fielder Ray Alejo:

"Trevor Holloway is a JUCO transfer. He's a very good pitcher. He's definitely going to be one of our weekend guys. Griff Bernardo and Dalton Wingo were freshmen last year. They got their feet wet, kind of getting a feel for college baseball. They went and played summer baseball and had great summers. You could see a change in those two in their confidence. I think they're definitely going to make big impacts for us after losing Rylan (Thomas) last year. Both Griff and Wingo being power hitters, I think they'll be filling big holes for us."

Left fielder Tyler Osik:

"I think Griff Bernardo and Anthony George will help fill the void of Rylan Thomas. I think they're going to have great years and help us out a lot. Griff had a great summer and Anthony George made really big strides in the fall. He's ready to go."

Opening Knight against Siena is set for Friday, Feb. 15.