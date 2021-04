UCF Baseball split a Saturday doubleheader against South Florida to clinch the overall series, winning the first game 5-4 in 10 innings while falling in the second game, 11-0. In all, the two teams played four games in 36 hours after playing another doubleheader on Friday. Greg Lovelady talks about the day, college baseball's new extra-inning rule and also his expectations of next weekend's series at No. 9 ECU