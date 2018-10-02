The most anticipated season in UCF men's basketball history is nearly upon us.

With a talented nucleus of B.J. Taylor, Tacko Fall and Aubrey Dawkins along with a deep supporting cast, the Knights are a popular pick to win the American Athletic Conference and make their first NCAA Tournament in more than a decade.

Of course, that's if everybody stays healthy. Similar expectations were in place a season ago before UCF suffered a multitude of setbacks. Aubrey Dawkins suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the preseason. B.J. Taylor broke his foot in the season opener, though he did return for conference play. Tacko Fall battled through in the first half of the year before he was forced to step aside and undergo shoulder surgery.

That's a difficult situation for any coach, but Johnny Dawkins' team persisted through adversity and finished a respectable 19-13, perhaps a win or two away from reaching the NIT.

Now with everybody back on the court, UCF has their sights set on contending in the wide-open American and making a case for the Big Dance.

With five weeks to go until the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 6 against Rider, Johnny Dawkins spoke to the media after holding their third practice of the preseason.

Among the interview highlights:

Dawkins says Tacko Fall has added to his offensive game with a newly-developed sky hook shot.

"He's gotten better with the hook around the basket and the sky hook especially," Dawkins said. "It's a shot he's really spent some time with. I think it's something he'll be able to utilize offensively this season."

George Washington transfer Collin Smith is now eligible after sitting out last season. He's expected to start alongside Tacko in UCF's front court, though he has the ability to be much more than your standard four or five man.

"I think his versatility with his length will be real beneficial for us," Dawkins said. "He's 6-11 and can put the ball on the floor like a perimeter player. He's really mobile offensively and defensively. He's a unique big guy. He fits with how we want to play."

From a defensive standpoint, there may not be a bigger front court than the Fall/Smith duo.

"A lot of length," Dawkins said. "It gives us the ability to play multiple defenses, to really pressure and get after guys. With those guys on the back line, either one of them, you can be more aggressive on the perimeter."

Dawkins says big-picture goals are simply understood with this team.

"We never really talk about (making the NCAA Tournament)," Dawkins said. "We talk about standards all the time. We have standards, like a certain way we want to play every time we step on the floor. If we play that way, anything we want at the end of the year is going to be there for us. Of course they want to play in the postseason, but there's a certainly way you have to approach everything. Every game counts."