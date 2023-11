Jaylin Sellers, a transfer guard from Ball State, figures to play a prominent role on the UCF Basketball team this year.

Sellers is coming off a All-MAC Third Team sophomore season in which he averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 assists. He was incredibly efficient from three-point range, connecting on 45 percent of his attempts (78 of 174).

At the recent media day, Sellers talked about his early adjustment and what he hopes to bring to UCF in what will be their first Big 12 season.