UCF is expecting big things from Shemarri Allen in their first season in the Big 12. The UMKC transfer will not only play a big role on the court, but off as well. The fifth-year player was voted to be one of two team captains.

Allen is coming off a season at UMKC where he averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals. He was named to the All-Summit League second team and the All-Defensive Team.