Following an opening Big 12 homestand that saw a 65-60 victory against No. 3 Kansas and 63-58 loss to No. 18 BYU, UCF (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) hits the road again this week for a pair of games in the Lone Star State: Wednesday at Texas and Saturday at No. 5 Houston. UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins and players Shemarri Allen and CJ Walker appeared at Monday's press conference to preview the upcoming games. Texas is 12-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12. The Longhorns opened league play with a 78-67 home loss to Texas Tech, then won a 74-73 game at Cincinnati thanks to a late shot from leading scorer Max Abmas. They're coming off a 76-73 loss at West Virginia. Texas has five players scoring in double figures, led by Abmas (18.0 ppg). Houston (14-2 overall) also has an early 1-2 record within the conference. The Cougars blew out West Virginia 89-55 at home, but then lost back-to-back road games at Iowa State (57-53) and TCU (68-67). UH is led by LJ Cryer, who is averaging 15.6 points per game.

Johnny Dawkins

Reflecting on the BYU loss, Dawkins thought they fought hard. The energy was good. He thought the team was really good defensively. One of the best rebounding efforts, on both ends. Offensively, they need to finish around the basketball and hit their free throws. Only six assists, so they need to work on more connecting plays. As far as Wednesday's game at Texas, they're a good program that's well coached. They like to go fast and they can score. Max Abmas will be one of their best guards they'll face all season. He's a dynamic guard that can really score, averaging 18.0 points per game. In terms of improving offensive efficiency, Dawkins said the players have to understand what they're executing, emphasize ball movement as well as putting in the work. As they start to settle into the Big 12 and level of play, they'll become more consistent. In the Big 12, every game is like an NCAA Tournament game. It's an amazing atmosphere every night. The intensity of the games is phenomenal. UCF is learning to adjust to that. There's 15 more league games and they'll all be like the last three. Shemarri Allen averaged 17.0 points last season at UMKC, but is only averaging 7.0 points this season at UCF. Dawkins said he's selfless by nature. Dawkins says he sometimes passes up opportunities for good shots. Just be ready for the opportunity. The K-State road game was a phenomenal environment and he's expecting the same against Texas. You have to keep your composure. On Darius Johnson, he's adjusting to the level of the Big 12 and becoming more comfortable in his role at UCF. He's learning that every back court is terrific. He's going to face elite players every night and he has to have the right mindset to compete against them. The energy and effort has been great. Attitude is good. Of course they're disappointed in the BYU result, but it's a marathon and not a sprint. Learn from that game and get better. Texas coach Rodney Terry had a fantastic season as the Longhorns' interim coach last season (taking over for Chris Beard), winning the Big 12 tournament championship and advancing to the Elite Eight. He received the permanent position following the season. Dawkins says he's a great person, really good man, hard worker. He's done a good job wherever he's been. UCF will be in Texas the entire week. They'll leave on Tuesday, then head down to Houston following the Texas game on Wednesday. They'll fly back to Orlando on Saturday night. Dawkins says the biggest concern being gone for an extended period is academics and making sure the players stay on top of their business. They'll have to rest up and get treatment as well. Jaylin Sellers is "getting there" in terms of his health. He was under the weather in the BYU game.

Shemarri Allen

Reflecting on the BYU game, Allen felt they played well defensively. BYU had been averaging 88 points, so holding them to 60+ was good. But they did allow them to hit some big shots down the stretch. They need to do a better job finishing "bunnies" and also hitting more free throws. In improving their offensive efficiency, it's been an emphasis in practice. The Big 12 is the best conference in college basketball, so defenses are obviously better. They have to be in tune to running what the coaching staff draws up. Allen appreciates all the fans that showed up for the Kansas and BYU games. The support really helps them. He felt the fans contributed to those teams missing free throws down the stretch. Allen has been running some point guard of late. He's been a combo guard his whole life, so he's used to it. He's learning that every game is a "dog fight" in the Big 12. As far as his game, Allen feels he needs to "get out of his shell" and step up more offensively like he did last season. On Texas and Houston, both teams are great on both ends of the floor. After K-State, they will now be more prepared for road game experiences in the Big 12.

CJ Walker