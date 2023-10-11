UCF men's basketball head coach Johnny Dawkins fields questions at 2023 Media Day ahead of the Knights' debut season in the Big 12. UCF opens the season Nov. 6 vs. FIU while the 18-game Big 12 schedule begins Jan. 6 at Kansas State.

Highlights of the 25-minute press conference:

The first year in the Big 12 should be "exciting" and a "fun-filled year" to showcase UCF at a new level.

Despite having a mostly new roster, Dawkins said they've already established great team chemistry.

UCF isn't leaving the state in their OOC schedule. He thinks the OOC schedule is competitive, noted Miami/Ole Miss games.

In the last 8 of 10 seasons, Big 12 has been ranked the No. 1 conference in college basketball. The last 3 of 4 National Championships had a Big 12 team winning it or playing for it. He knows there will be "no nights off." No easy games.

What's different about this year's team is there's not really an overlap of positions, the guys have defined roles and know what they need to do.

Dawkins expects Darius Johnson to make a jump in what will be his third season at UCF. Expects him to be a leader and a catalyst for the team.

He spoke about the need for fan support, the atmosphere in the arena is unmatched when people fill it.

Taylor Hendricks being drafted No. 9 overall has been big for UCF, they can sell it in recruiting. Gives them "immediate credibility" in addition to having the Big 12 tag. "It gives us momentum for what we're trying to build."

There's 17 players on the team and only 3 had been overseas, so the Italy trip was eye opening. They were playing against men with a lot more experience.

Not having CJ Walker last season really hurt. He's playing well now and has been having a good preseason.

They have two upcoming closed-door scrimmages. It's still a process of incorporating all the newcomers, particularly the guys who didn't travel to Italy.

Tyler Hendricks had a "real good summer." He's missed the last couple weeks of practice due to a minor injury, but is expected back on Thursday. He's a good shooter, defends and rebounds at a high level.

Asked about top performers from Italy to the preseason, Dawkins said Tyler Hendricks was one of them. Darius Johnson running the point. He shot 40% from 3 in Italy. Jaylin Sellers did well. Good shooter, career 40% shooter in college. Shemarri Allen too. He's a leader, a veteran who understands how to get most out of guys. Also Omar Payne. Did a great job inside, defending and finishing offensively. CJ Walker as well.

He's "grateful" for the College Basketball Hall of Fame honor.

This first season in the Big 12 is "hugely important." Wants to put their best foot forward. They want UCF viewed as a tough, hard-fought opponent.

Asked to elaborate on the two guard transfers, on Jaylin Sellers: "He's a "terrific shooter. Hard-nosed player, good defender, very active. The thing he does best is knock down shots. Career 40-percent three-point shooter. The way we play, you like guys who can knock down shots.

"Shemarri (Allen) is a glue guy, a jack of all trades. Averaged 17 at UMKC, but he's more than a scorer. He can facilitate and is really good defensively. He was an all-defensive player at UMKC."

Asked about the freshmen, on Comeh Emuobor: "Terrific competitor. Love his competitive spirit. Doesn't take plays off. Defensively, he gets after you. Offensively he's active whether it's an open shot or driving to the basket. The kid is going to be a really good basketball player as he continues to develop. He has a lot of talent.

"Nils (Machowski), young man from Germany, point guard, about 6-3, 6-4. Played for a pro level team overseas. Heady player. Good head on his shoulders. Hits timely big shots. Threes. Gets to the basket. Spreads the ball around.

"Mintautas (Mockus) from Lithuania. What a player. He's a shooter, scorer. I don't think he's met a shot he doesn't like. When he gets off the bus, he's shooting the basketball. I've enjoyed coaching him and teaching him what we do in the states. What I don't have to do is teach is shooting. When he's open he's going to shoot it and probably when he's not open. He's very aggressive offensively."

As for Omar Payne, looking for him to protect the paint and being a capable scorer than can finish. And he's been doing that. Ibrahima Diallo is similar.



