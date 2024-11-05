UCF Basketball rallies to beat No. 13 Texas A&M in season opener

Darius Johnson delivered a standout performance with 24 points and five assists, including a clutch setup for Benny Williams’s go-ahead dunk in the final minute, as UCF edged No. 13 Texas A&M 64-61 on Monday night.

Johnson’s pivotal pass to Williams gave the Knights a 62-61 lead with just 45.5 seconds left. The Aggies went cold in the final minutes, failing to score in the last 2:13.

When Texas A&M missed consecutive three-point attempts at the buzzer, UCF fans stormed the court in celebration.

Jordan Ivy-Curry contributed 16 points for UCF, while Keyshawn Hall added 10.