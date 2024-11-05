Advertisement

UCF 56, Arizona 12 - Photo Gallery

UCF 56, Arizona 12 - Photo Gallery

Photos from the Space Game.

 • Brandon Helwig
Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.

 • Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

It's the Space Game on Saturday as UCF welcomes Big 12 newcomer Arizona to the Bounce House.

 • Brandon Helwig
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week

Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week

Gus Malzahn said they have a pretty good idea who will start at quarterback, but will keep that info close to the vest.

 • Brandon Helwig

Premium content
Published Nov 5, 2024
UCF Basketball rallies to beat No. 13 Texas A&M in season opener
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
Publisher
Darius Johnson delivered a standout performance with 24 points and five assists, including a clutch setup for Benny Williams’s go-ahead dunk in the final minute, as UCF edged No. 13 Texas A&M 64-61 on Monday night.

Johnson’s pivotal pass to Williams gave the Knights a 62-61 lead with just 45.5 seconds left. The Aggies went cold in the final minutes, failing to score in the last 2:13.

When Texas A&M missed consecutive three-point attempts at the buzzer, UCF fans stormed the court in celebration.

Jordan Ivy-Curry contributed 16 points for UCF, while Keyshawn Hall added 10.

