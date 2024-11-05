UCF Basketball rallies to beat No. 13 Texas A&M in season opener

in other news
Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling
RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors
UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.
UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com
It's the Space Game on Saturday as UCF welcomes Big 12 newcomer Arizona to the Bounce House.
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week
Gus Malzahn said they have a pretty good idea who will start at quarterback, but will keep that info close to the vest.
Darius Johnson delivered a standout performance with 24 points and five assists, including a clutch setup for Benny Williams’s go-ahead dunk in the final minute, as UCF edged No. 13 Texas A&M 64-61 on Monday night.
Johnson’s pivotal pass to Williams gave the Knights a 62-61 lead with just 45.5 seconds left. The Aggies went cold in the final minutes, failing to score in the last 2:13.
When Texas A&M missed consecutive three-point attempts at the buzzer, UCF fans stormed the court in celebration.
Jordan Ivy-Curry contributed 16 points for UCF, while Keyshawn Hall added 10.
