UCF ATH Otis Anderson, WR Tre Nixon and QB Darriel Mack Jr. gives their picks for the standout play during the first spring practice.

Otis Anderson:

"The quarterbacks are throwing awesome deep balls. That's something that me, being a running back and receiver, being a running back you're pass protecting for that ball to go there. As a receiver, you understand the hard work it takes for the quarterback to get it there. All the quarterbacks had awesome deep throws. The play that stood out the most to me was Quadry Jones. He threw a sidearm pass from a defensive end rushing him. He threw it sidearm and got to the receiver. It was a little curve, but I thought it was pretty cool."

Tre Nixon:

"I'd definitely say little Coubs (Jason Colubiale). We had a go route, I think on the left side of the field. I think (Brandon) Wimbush actually threw it up. Coubs made a great catch. Great play."

Darriel Mack Jr.

"Coubs made a real good catch against one of the corners out there. It was a go ball. He made a real good catch for a touchdown."