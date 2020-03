UCF capped off their regular season in tremendous fashion, dominating ECU 94-62 in a game that could have been the Knights' best all-around effort of the season. It was also Senior Day with a trio of Knights honored: Frank Bertz, Dazon Ingram and Matt Milon.

Darin Green Jr. led all scorers with 23 points and in the process broke UCF's freshman three-pointer season record with 68. Matt Milon chipped in 16 points.