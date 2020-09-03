UCFSports - UCF coaches impressed by youth: 'The future might be now'

UCF coaches impressed by youth: 'The future might be now'
The next generation of UCF football stars are beginning to emerge.
The Knights' 2020 squad features veterans at most positions, but some of the younger freshmen and sophomores are showing signs they could begin to challenge for some spots. And with depth being even more important due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, their time could be coming sooner than expected.
UCF's co-offensive coordinators Alex Golesh and Anthony Tucker met with the media on Thursday afternoon and shared some of their impressions regarding early standouts on their offensive side.
"Offensively, (wide receiver Ja'Cyais) Stretch Credle has really impressed," Golesh said. "He's mature beyond his years in terms of playing ability and learning the offense and system and actually playing at a high level. He's pushing that veteran group. (Running back) Johnny Richardson has impressed. (Running back) Damarius Good, for a young back, has really stepped into that role and has done a really, really good job.
"The young linemen, (center) Matt Lee. He's done an incredible job of stepping in and has really been one of our best guys out there. Looks like a veteran and has practiced like a veteran. He's really set a physical tone up front for us. The other young o-linemen, Pat Barnett and Mike Lofton, those guys have really, really impressed. We've put a lot on their plate and they've taken it and ran with it.
"(Wide receiver) Amari Johnson is another young guy that has really impressed early. We're really excited about the young guys. The good thing is some of those guys are going to have to come in and help right away. Some we are preparing like they are and we'll see where we are as we go. We've put a huge emphasis on building depth with all the uncertainty and unknowns that we're facing. We've prepared those guys like they've got to go play. We'll see what happens. Luckily, we've got a little more than two weeks before we go strap it on."
Anthony Tucker, who also coaches running backs, sees a lot of promise with two of his younger players, redshirt freshman Damarius Good and true freshman Johnny Richardson.
"Damarius, we call him Goody in the running backs room," Tucker said. "I think it's caught on with the rest of the team. He's growing up. He doesn't look like the same guy he was last year as a true freshman. He's learned a lot about what we're doing and how things are done. How to operate to earn your way on that field. Of course, those young guys suffered from not having a real offseason and a spring ball. I've been really pleased with what I've seen from him. Obviously there's always room for improvement with all those guys. I think he's coming along really well.
"As far as Johnny Richardson, man, a spark plug. A ton of energy. He's really, really talented. It's trying to bring him up to speed and catch him up on what we're doing and how we do it and how to operate at this level vs. the high school level. I've been really pleased with the young talent we have in that room. I think the future looks bright. The future might be now. All those guys are competing. We've got a ton of competition in that room. There's been a ton of energy. Just like the rest of our team, getting through the dog days of fall camp to get ready to go play ball."
Tucker also spoke about the talent emerging at other positions.
"I think guys have stood out all over the place," Tucker said. "I think what we saw in recruiting is what we're seeing with some of those young guys. Ja'Cyais Credle is a guy that has really stood out. When you have a guy in high school, you wonder how long it's going to take to translate to our field and he's a really good young guy that I think we're going to hear a lot from. He's had a really good camp.
"Some of the younger guys that have stood out, (wide receiver) Ryan O'Keefe has done a really good job. He played a little bit last year. He's really matured and developed. (Wide receiver) Jaylon Robinson has really stood out and developed. There's been a ton of development in that wide receiver room. Those guys are coming along really well. Amari Johnson, Ke'von Ahmad, Jacob Harris. Marlon Williams is getting better. Tre Nixon has been unbelievable. I think we have a lot of really good young depth.
"I'm excited about it. I really am. Got a couple new tight ends in there that are learning. We're building depth all over the place. Our offensive line, there's been some young guys that have really come along that have done really well. Matt Lee. Lokahi (Pauole). A lot of really bright spots. Now it's just a matter of getting these guys ready to play."
In earlier interviews, head coach Josh Heupel and defensive coordinator Randy Shannon covered some of the young defensive standouts.
"On the defensive side of the ball, Davonte Brown, Justin Hodges, Quadric Bullard, those are three DBs that have jumped off on tape," Heupel said. "Their ability to comprehend what's going on in the meeting room and come out on the field and compete against really good talent and reset to the next play, whether the previous play was positive or negative. Their athletic skill set as well."
Randy Shannon said he's been impressed by true freshmen at linebacker and on the defensive line.
"(Linebacker) Quade Mosier got here in January. He's been very, very good," Shannon said. "Also, Josh Celiscar. A freshman (defensive lineman). He's done a tremendous job. His weight is up. He's strong. He's powerful. But he's a freshman making freshman mistakes like all of them are. The one thing they're not doing is continually making the same mistakes. I think that's a big thing. If they can keep progressing and keep helping us, by midseason or third or fourth game, if something happens, those guys will be ready to go. We're excited about all of them because they bring a lot of excitement and challenges, a competitive edge. And they're pushing guys. That's great to have, having young guys pushing."