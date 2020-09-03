UCFSports - UCF coaches impressed by youth: 'The future might be now'

The next generation of UCF football stars are beginning to emerge.

The Knights' 2020 squad features veterans at most positions, but some of the younger freshmen and sophomores are showing signs they could begin to challenge for some spots. And with depth being even more important due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, their time could be coming sooner than expected.

UCF's co-offensive coordinators Alex Golesh and Anthony Tucker met with the media on Thursday afternoon and shared some of their impressions regarding early standouts on their offensive side.

"Offensively, (wide receiver Ja'Cyais) Stretch Credle has really impressed," Golesh said. "He's mature beyond his years in terms of playing ability and learning the offense and system and actually playing at a high level. He's pushing that veteran group. (Running back) Johnny Richardson has impressed. (Running back) Damarius Good, for a young back, has really stepped into that role and has done a really, really good job.

"The young linemen, (center) Matt Lee. He's done an incredible job of stepping in and has really been one of our best guys out there. Looks like a veteran and has practiced like a veteran. He's really set a physical tone up front for us. The other young o-linemen, Pat Barnett and Mike Lofton, those guys have really, really impressed. We've put a lot on their plate and they've taken it and ran with it.

"(Wide receiver) Amari Johnson is another young guy that has really impressed early. We're really excited about the young guys. The good thing is some of those guys are going to have to come in and help right away. Some we are preparing like they are and we'll see where we are as we go. We've put a huge emphasis on building depth with all the uncertainty and unknowns that we're facing. We've prepared those guys like they've got to go play. We'll see what happens. Luckily, we've got a little more than two weeks before we go strap it on."

Anthony Tucker, who also coaches running backs, sees a lot of promise with two of his younger players, redshirt freshman Damarius Good and true freshman Johnny Richardson.

"Damarius, we call him Goody in the running backs room," Tucker said. "I think it's caught on with the rest of the team. He's growing up. He doesn't look like the same guy he was last year as a true freshman. He's learned a lot about what we're doing and how things are done. How to operate to earn your way on that field. Of course, those young guys suffered from not having a real offseason and a spring ball. I've been really pleased with what I've seen from him. Obviously there's always room for improvement with all those guys. I think he's coming along really well.

"As far as Johnny Richardson, man, a spark plug. A ton of energy. He's really, really talented. It's trying to bring him up to speed and catch him up on what we're doing and how we do it and how to operate at this level vs. the high school level. I've been really pleased with the young talent we have in that room. I think the future looks bright. The future might be now. All those guys are competing. We've got a ton of competition in that room. There's been a ton of energy. Just like the rest of our team, getting through the dog days of fall camp to get ready to go play ball."