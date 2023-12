ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 18 points and blocked a layup with a second remaining to help Mississippi survive a wild final minute and even wilder final two seconds to defeat UCF 70-68 on Sunday.

Ole Miss held a six-point lead with 52 seconds left before UCF's Marchelus Avery hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead in half. After a turnover Shemarri Allen made two from the line to get the Knights within 68-67. The Rebels committed another turnover, but Moussa Cisse blocked back-to-back layup attempts and Flanigan grabbed the rebound. He made two free throws for a 70-67 lead with four seconds left.

With their three-point lead, the Rebels fouled Darius Johnson, who made only one of two free throws. Flanigan’s inbound pass was stolen but he blocked a layup by Sellers. Avery got the rebound but his short bankshot that would have tied the game was ruled to be after time expired.

Click here for the full Game Recap from AP & Yahoo! Sports