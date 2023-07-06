The big-time commits keep on coming for UCF.

Jakob Gude, a four-star safety from the Atlanta area, pledged to the Knights over Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Oregon.

"I want to thank everybody for coming," Gude said during his announcement live stream. "It's been a real long journey. I started playing in eighth grade. This is a big moment for me. I'm thankful for everything... With that being said, for the next three to four years I'll be taking my talents to the University of Central Florida."

Gude, who won a state championship last season at Sandy Creek and will attend Langston Hughes as a senior, visited UCF for Bounce House Weekend. Some thought Alabama could be trending following a recent visit to Tuscaloosa, but Gus Malzahn's Knights came out on top.

Gude is the fourth four-star player from Georgia to commit to UCF in the past week, joining offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr., linebacker Qua Birdsong and tight end Kylan Fox.

Including running back Stacy Gage, UCF's class has five commitments from four-star prospects. In total, UCF has 11 overall commitments in the Class of 2024.



