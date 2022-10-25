UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar has only experienced defeat at the hands of Cincinnati, so he's ready to get after it on Saturday when the Bearcats come down to the Bounce House.

The junior appeared at Monday's press conference.

Celiscar reflected first on the 34-13 loss at ECU. How much of it was a poor defensive game, great offense from ECU or a combination of both?

"They schemed us up pretty well," Celiscar said. "I believe it falls on the d-line to get pressure on the quarterback. Yeah, (Holton Ahlers) went 30 for 36 in passing. He was very efficient in that game. It was us getting pressure on him and the DBs holding their coverage. That's all it really is. I feel we could have been better. We just have to progress from now on."

He later added that it seemed the Pirates had answers to everything the defense tried to do.

"(ECU) really schemed us up pretty well," Celiscar said. "We had calls made for them. We couldn't have had another perfect call, but they schemed it up pretty well. Everything they needed to do, they did. We could have done better. At the same time, it is what it is. You have to go back to work and get ready for the next game."

Celiscar was on the field for the entire game - all 70 snaps on defense. You may see a linebacker or defensive back do that on occasion, but that's rarer for defensive linemen.

"It wasn't nothing crazy," Celiscar said. "I felt I had the energy. I wasn't really exhausted. We had other guys that we wanted to play, but I don't believe the coaches were comfortable with them playing. At the same time, it is what it is. We just have to go back to work. Everybody has to be ready. Next man up mentality has to be the key for this week."

The result from ECU was a setback, but Celiscar said it won't linger.

"I liked everybody's response to the loss," he said. "Especially Sam (Jackson). He was the key leader, telling us how we've got to go back to work and be ready for Cincy. I believe everybody reacted to it pretty well. Nobody was pouting or moaning that we lost, we suck or something like that. Everybody was leaving it at that. The game is over. We've got to move on."

Cincinnati does have some different personnel on offense this season. Quarterback Desmond Ridder, wide receiver Alec Pierce and running back Jerome Ford were among the nine Bearcats selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This year's group is headlined by quarterback Ben Bryant, running back Charles McClelland and wide receiver Tyler Scott.

"Cincinnati, they're the same," Celiscar said. "They've been the same since I've been here. Nothing has changed scheme wise. We just have to prepare like Coach T-Will prepares. He's going to get us in positions to make plays. I believe we're going to have a better game this year. We have to go to work and progress throughout practice."

Is there a rivalry between UCF and Cincinnati?

"I'm pretty sure, yeah," Celiscar said. "It's a big rivalry between us. Ever since I've been here it's always been key to beat Cincy. It's never going to change. I believe we've got to go out there, scheme it up well, work hard this week and we'll achieve everything we want to achieve."

Cincinnati beat UCF last year, 56-21.

"It's more of a sense of urgency because it's Cincy," Celiscar said. "We want to beat them especially this year because those are the guys who beat us last year. They've been the ones to give it to us every year. We want to get back on them."

If UCF wants to win the American Athletic Conference, Saturday's game is pretty much a must-win game.

"I'm real fired up," Celiscar said. "I want to be locked in on them. I want to go out there and play a great game, win the game and just show people they're beatable and that we're the best team in the conference. We just have to go to work this week. Preparation has to be key. Have to be locked in. More of a sense of urgency so you can be ready for the game on Saturday."

UCF will also break out their "Knight Mode" jerseys for the first time.

"I like them," Celiscar said. "It's real different. It's like a color rush, like Madden. Something like that. It's kind of cool."



