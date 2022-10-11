UCF defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo isn't going to let a broken thumb deter him from playing in his final season.

"I broke my thumb during the Louisville game," Montalvo said. "It happened. (I told them to) put a cast on it... It's my last year. I want to play. No matter what it is, I want to be out there and play with my brothers."

Montalvo was the defensive representative at Monday's press conference. The Knights are preparing for their final weekday game of the season, a Thursday night matchup against Temple.

After five games, how would he evaluate their defensive line?

"There's always room for improvement, especially on the d-line," Montalvo said. "Coach (Kenny) Martin coaches us hard and wants us to be the best in the country. We're never going to be perfect, but we want to strive for it. For the first part of the year, we've done decent. We're starting to get where we want to."