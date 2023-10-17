Ricky Barber is back.

Following the bye week, the UCF defensive tackle says he's full go and will be ready for this Saturday's matchup in Norman against No. 6 Oklahoma. Barber had been dealing with an undisclosed injury that limited him for UCF's first two Big 12 games against Kansas State and Baylor and he missed the Kansas game entirely.

"I'm very excited," Barber said. "I just want to shout out to the training staff. They've been with me this whole process. They've probably seen me at a really low point. They've helped me get back on my feet, mentally and physically."

Barber's absence has definitely been felt. UCF has struggled on defense, particularly against the run. They've given up an average of 277 rushing yards through their three Big 12 games, including a whopping 399 yards on the ground to Kansas.

"I feel like I'm an impact player for this team and not being able to be out there playing for my guys, it hurts," Barber said. "There were several games where I tried to play and I really couldn't, but I would have gave it up for them. So it hurt knowing I couldn't. I just still found a way to play a role on the team. So I'm on the sideline when guys have their head down, trying to pick them up. Just find ways to help."

The defensive performance at Kansas was something they know is not acceptable.

"I think that we're better than that," Barber said. "It's little mistakes that get us over time. If one man doesn't do their job on the field, we can get gashed for a big run."

The upcoming task will likely be their toughest test of the season. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in scoring offense, averaging 45.2 points per game, a mark that's fourth in the nation.

"They're a really good team," Barber said. "They're an explosive offense. And they pace. They go really fast."

The high-tempo offense is a trademark of OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who was a former UCF assistant under Josh Heupel. He has a former Knight leading the offense: Dillon Gabriel, now solidly in the Heisman Trophy discussion following their rally to beat Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

"Dillon Gabriel, he's been a competitor since he was here with us to Oklahoma," Barber said. "He's always been a competitor. He's a really smart, savvy quarterback. He can run a little bit too. Really good player."

"They have weapons everywhere on the field, from the running back position to the receivers. A really good o-line. They're just a solid team that get the job done."

It's been a tough early stretch for UCF in the Big 12 between the fourth-quarter collapse against Baylor and being dominated by Kansas. Barber said the bye week was good to recalibrate.

"I feel like this bye week came in at a great time," Barber said. "The leaders of the defense met, kind of like to re-establish our identity. We sat down and said, okay, what do we want to get good at in these next six games? Because I mean this is it for us. So it's like what do we want these last six games to be about? We expressed that to the rest of the defense so we feel great."

Now that he's healthy, Barber is looking for a much better second half of the season.

"I'm just trying to show why I'm able to play on the next level," Barber said. "And play my last six games, play my heart out for my teammates."



