UCF's NCAA Tournament résumé got a major boost with the Knights' 69-64 take down of No. 8 Houston.

Heading into Saturday, UCF found themselves in a good spot - No. 30 - in the NCAA's NET rankings, but they lacked a signature win. Though UCF certainly needs to keep on winning, a victory against No. 4 NET-rated Houston could go a long way towards earning a higher seed and staying out of the play-in game.

Collin Smith had a monster game for the Knights, scoring a career-high 21 points while grabbing seven boards and three assists. Tacko Fall was also dominant with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

UCF (22-6, 12-4 AAC) snapped Houston's 33-game home winning streak, which was the longest in the nation.



Just two more regular season games remain for the Knights: Next Thursday's Senior Night contest against Cincinnati and a game next Saturday at Temple.