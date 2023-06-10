UCF edges national powers for high-profile running back Stacy Gage
Don't look now, but Gus Malzahn and UCF have done it again.
The program, ahead of its start in the Power Five as a member of the Big 12, continues to pull off head-turning recruiting wins against traditional powers, evident again by the pledge of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout Stacy Gage on Saturday afternoon.
The four-star prospect instantly becomes the face of UCF's class as a national name, recruited since his freshman and sophomore seasons back at IMG Academy, in addition to becoming the highest-ranked recruit in UCF's class of 2024.
"They opened my eyes," he told Rivals recently.
Gage was in Orlando the first weekend of June for an official visit and shut down additional trips after that point, all but signaling the coming commitment to the Knights.
While profiling as a monster individual win, as the rising-senior amassed nearly 50 scholarship offers as a high-profile recruit, Gage to UCF shouldn't be the shocker it may initially present as.
Not only have the Knights recruited central Florida well (Gage played at Tampa Wharton as a junior in 2022), but the running back position is one that should lean positive for Malzahn's program more times than not. UCF was the only program in the state of Florida and/or among the current Big 12 programs to crack the top 10 in rushing last fall (223.1 yards per game).
UCF has already done as much in the class of 2025, holding the pledge of local Kissimmee Osceola star Taevion Swint since mid April. Since, programs like Georgia and Auburn have offered and will continue to challenge the status of the UCF commitment.
Naturally, new UCF running backs coach Kam Martin, who played for Malzahn at Auburn as part of a deep and successful rushing attack, warrants true praise. The young coach had experience in the UCF recruiting office before coaching at Incarnate Word in 2022, where the program rushed for a staggering 3,000-plus yards under his watch.
As for Gage's talents, many have been on display for some time. The industry won't soon forget his sophomore breakout at IMG Academy, making head-turning plays against a state power in an America Heritage defense loaded with blue-chip talent.
Gage, however, has become more known for his leverage and power, churning out yardage at a strong clip at two different prep programs. Many are expecting the same with him and Ohio State commitment Jordan Lyle commanding defense's attention at St. Thomas Aquinas this fall.
In seeing him some this spring, while banged up, Gage looks relatively trim and extremely focused. With his recruitment now behind him, expect the duo to contend as one of the best in America at the prep level, with each occupying combination back status as three-down threats who also have enough pop to work well in between the tackles.
Throw in a chip-on-the-shoulder approach from Gage based on lofty expectations next to his name as an underclassman that have since faded, and this could profile even better for UCF as the year rolls on.