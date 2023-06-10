Don't look now, but Gus Malzahn and UCF have done it again. The program, ahead of its start in the Power Five as a member of the Big 12, continues to pull off head-turning recruiting wins against traditional powers, evident again by the pledge of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout Stacy Gage on Saturday afternoon. The four-star prospect instantly becomes the face of UCF's class as a national name, recruited since his freshman and sophomore seasons back at IMG Academy, in addition to becoming the highest-ranked recruit in UCF's class of 2024. "They opened my eyes," he told Rivals recently. Gage was in Orlando the first weekend of June for an official visit and shut down additional trips after that point, all but signaling the coming commitment to the Knights.

While profiling as a monster individual win, as the rising-senior amassed nearly 50 scholarship offers as a high-profile recruit, Gage to UCF shouldn't be the shocker it may initially present as. Not only have the Knights recruited central Florida well (Gage played at Tampa Wharton as a junior in 2022), but the running back position is one that should lean positive for Malzahn's program more times than not. UCF was the only program in the state of Florida and/or among the current Big 12 programs to crack the top 10 in rushing last fall (223.1 yards per game). UCF has already done as much in the class of 2025, holding the pledge of local Kissimmee Osceola star Taevion Swint since mid April. Since, programs like Georgia and Auburn have offered and will continue to challenge the status of the UCF commitment. Naturally, new UCF running backs coach Kam Martin, who played for Malzahn at Auburn as part of a deep and successful rushing attack, warrants true praise. The young coach had experience in the UCF recruiting office before coaching at Incarnate Word in 2022, where the program rushed for a staggering 3,000-plus yards under his watch.

As for Gage's talents, many have been on display for some time. The industry won't soon forget his sophomore breakout at IMG Academy, making head-turning plays against a state power in an America Heritage defense loaded with blue-chip talent.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIGxvcmQgd2hhdCBhIHNwaW4gbW92ZSBieSBTdGFjeSBHYWdl LiBIZSYjMzk7cyB0aGUgTm8uIDIgcnVubmluZyBiYWNrIGluIHRoZSBDbGFz cyBvZiAyMDI0LiBJTUcgc3RyZXRjaGVzIHRoZSBsZWFkIHRvIDE0LTMuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xQnlTaXkzM2lGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vcUJ5U2l5MzNpRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBXaWxzb24gKEBE QldpbHNvbjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vREJXaWxz b24yL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI4ODc0Njc2ODAyMDUyMTAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK