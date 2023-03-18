UCF's NIT journey has taken them to the Pacific Northwest where a second-round matchup against Oregon awaits on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPNU).

After defeating Florida 67-49 with a smothering defensive effort, the Knights quickly packed their bags for Eugene. They've been working to get acclimated since arriving very late Thursday night.

"We felt it would be better to leave on Thursday so that would give us a couple days, Friday and Saturday, to get adjusted," UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins said. "I think it worked out well. The guys have been great. Everybody was accommodating on short notice. They've handled it very well."

In the win against UF, C.J. Kelly went off for 21 points while Taylor Hendricks scored 17. The story of the game was UCF's defense. They limited the Gators to 32 percent shooting and held them to their lowest scoring total of the season.

"I thought it was one of our best defensive efforts of the season," Dawkins said. "To hold that team to under 50 points took a heck of an effort. We were flying all over the place. We were everywhere. I felt like we had six or seven guys on the floor defensively at times. That's how we want to play."

Hendricks had two blocks and grabbed eight boards in the win.

"You could tell everybody had more energy," Hendricks said. "We all stayed in front of our man. It was tough to score on us."

On the offensive end, UCF shot 52.7 percent and an efficient 40 percent from long range. 40 of their 67 points were in the paint.

"Any time we're playing good defense, the offense will take care of itself," UCF's Michael Durr said.