UCFSports - UCF 'feels like home' to Tampa DB

Tampa (Fla.) Catholic defensive back Jaquise Alexander is a sleeper no more.

The pandemic prevented the senior-to-be from attending camps last summer, an important step to getting on college radars. He's also seen a recent growth spurt, now measuring in at 6-feet and 170 pounds.

Alexander has been letting his junior tape do the talking and it's now producing results. Two weeks ago, Miami was the first school to offer. Wake Forest followed a few days later. And on Tuesday, UCF came through. Alexander was personally offered by defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

Alexander relayed what Coach T-WILL told him.

"(Williams) said, 'Man, we are building something special over at UCF. We need long athletic DBs that can run and play man coverage like you.' He also said, 'You are a baller and know how to make plays and find the ball.'"

It was a big one for Alexander.

"I'm from Orlando and my mom went to UCF," he said. "I've already been there a couple times when I was younger. I loved the athletic facilities the environment there. UCF has an amazing football program as well. It just feels like home."

Alexander hopes to visit once the dead period is expected to lift June 1.