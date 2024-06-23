UCF felt like home to Malakhi Boone
South Sumter linebacker Malakhi Boone committed to UCF in May and he returned last weekend for his official visit. Boone was offered by UCF in February and also had offers from Louisville, West Vir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news