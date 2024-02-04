Business is business?

Gus Malzahn and Hugh Freeze are best friends off the field, but UCF just took one of Auburn's top recruits.

Kendarius Reddick, a four-star safety who initially committed to Freeze's Tigers last October, flipped to UCF late Saturday following a visit to Orlando.

Reddick, who is from Thomasville, Ga., just helped Thomas County Central High School win their first state championship since 1987.

UCF coaches Addison Williams and Trovon Reed were instrumental in their recruitment of Reddick. Reed, a former Auburn player who was on Freeze's staff as Director of Football & Recruiting Relations, recently was hired by Malzahn to coach cornerbacks.

Reddick had a long list of offers which also included Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Ole Miss, Florida, North Carolina, NC State, Michigan, USC and Miami.

UCF offered more than a year ago, shortly after his sophomore season.

Reddick joins running back Taevion Swint, offensive lineman Jaquez Joiner and wide receiver Santonyo Issac in their 2025 recruiting class.



