The UCF Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes six new members in 2019. Prior to the induction ceremony, the legendary Knights spoke to the media.

George O’Leary, Football Coach (2004-2015)

O’Leary coached the Knights from 2004-2015, putting the program on the map with important victories and highly-successful seasons. O’Leary guided the Knights to a 12-1 record in 2013, which was then a program-record for victories in a season. That year was capped off with a 52-42 victory over Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl and a No. 10-ranking in the Associated Press poll, which was then the highest ranking the Knights had ever attained. O’Leary was responsible for UCF’s first-ever bowl game, first-ever bowl win and its first four conference championships. He also oversaw the modernization of UCF’s Football Facilities, including the addition of Nicholson Fieldhouse and (then) Bright House Networks Stadium.

Kevin Smith, Football (2005-07)

Smith was a consensus All-America choice in 2007. He rushed for 2,567 yards and 29 touchdowns during his junior season, when he was the Conference USA Player of the Year and a First Team All-CUSA selection. He also finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting following his final season as a Knight. His 2,567 yards were second-most ever at the time. Smith was a third-round pick in the NFL Draft and played five seasons with the Lions. After spending three seasons on the UCF Football staff (2015-17), Smith was named running backs coach at Florida Atlantic University.

Brandon Marshall, Football (2002-05)

Marshall is still among the best ever at the receiver position for UCF, with his name still listed in the Top 10 in numerous statistical categories. He was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick in 2006. He has played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Giants, Seahawks and Saints. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection an All-Pro in 2015. He led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2015 with the Jets. Marshall was so valuable to his team at UCF, he played both offense and defense in 2004.

Allison (Kime) Trela, Softball (2007-08)

Trela’s maiden name of Kime is still splattered all over the UCF Softball record books. She was a two-time All-Conference USA First Team selection, earned First-Team All-Region honors twice and was twice a member of the All-CUSA Tournament Team. She is the UCF single-game record-holder for strikeouts (18), the single-season record-holder for ERA (0.87, 2007), wins (34, 2007), shutouts (15, 2007), innings pitched (305.1, 2008) and strikeouts (359, 2008). She is also the UCF career-record holder for ERA (1.20), opponent batting average (.183), complete games (96), shutouts (34).

Aline Reis, Women’s Soccer (2008-11)

Reis was a Freshman All-America selection as a goalkeeper in 2008 and a three-time all-region selection. She was a two-time First Team All-Conference USA selection and was named to the Second Team in the other two years of her career. Reis holds the No. 2 spot on the career saves chart at UCF and is fourth all-time for the Knights with 27 career shutouts. Reis was a member of the 2016 Olympic team for her native Brazil and is currently preparing for the Women’s World Cup again with the Brazilian National Team.