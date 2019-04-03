UCF is looking for the next era of receivers and one of the players high on their list is Lavel Davis, a 6-foot-5 wideout from Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C.

Davis recently made it down to Florida to attend one of UCF's spring practices.

"The visit to UCF was great," Davis said. "I loved how practice was live and everyone was constantly moving. I liked how I got to sit down and talk to Coach (Matt) O'Brien and Coach (Darrell) Wyatt."

As a junior, Davis hauled in 70 receptions for 1,007 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"(The UCF coaches) told me all about their offense and their route tree for the wideouts," Davis said. "They were just asking about my life and my family and my love for the game."

Davis has also visited Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, NC State, Duke, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson and Florida this spring.

Among those, UCF, Duke, Georgia Tech and Clemson are standing out.

He hopes to make a decision during the summer. Academics will be important to him - he wants to pursue a post-playing career in orthopedics.