UCF will have a new defensive coordinator heading into their second season in the Big 12.

Ted Roof, a former head coach and veteran college assistant, will take over the primary defensive coordinator role. Addison Williams will move to a co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach position.

Roof, a former head coach at Duke, previously worked on staff with Gus Malzahn at Auburn where they won the 2011 National Championship.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ted again after winning a national championship together at Auburn,” Malzahn in a UCF press release. “He’s a three-time Broyles Award nominee and has had the No. 1 ranked rush defense in the conference at three different schools.”



This will be Roof's second stop at UCF, though his first one was brief. In December 2011, George O'Leary hired Roof as defensive coordinator but he was in Orlando for just a few weeks before departing for Penn State.



Roof, a graduate and former player at Georgia Tech, has a long coaching career that includes defensive coordinator stints at UMass, Georgia Tech, Duke, Minnesota, Auburn, Penn State, NC State, Appalachian State, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.





