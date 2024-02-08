After a week off, UCF will head out west for a two-game Big 12 road trip at No. 23 Texas Tech (Saturday, 4 p.m.) and No. 21 BYU (Tuesday, 9 p.m.).

The Knights (13-8, 4-5 Big 12) capped off the first half of their league schedule at home last Saturday with a 74-63 win against No. 23 Oklahoma.

So far, UCF has obliterated expectations for their first year in the Big 12. For a team projected to finish last, the Knights instead could have postseason in their sights. An NIT bid appears attainable. NCAA Tournament is still a possibility, though UCF likely has to finish at least 5-4 in the second half of the conference season. Picking up one or more wins at Texas Tech (No. 36 NET) and BYU (No. 8 NET) would go a long way.

Texas Tech Notes:

The Red Raiders (16-6, 5-4) began Big 12 play winning five of their first six games, but have dropped three consecutive games to No. 23 TCU, Cincinnati and No. 13 Baylor. They are 11-1 at home though, the lone setback inside United Supermarkets Arena was to the Bearcats.

Coach Grant McCasland is in his first season in Lubbock after spending the last several years as the head coach at North Texas. In 2016, Terry Mohajir give him his first Division I head coaching job at Arkansas State.

Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs leads the Big 12 averaging 19.4 points in conference-only games.

In Big 12 games, Texas Tech is No. 4 offensively (75.0 ppg) while UCF is No. 14 (62.9 ppg). Defensively, Texas Tech is No. 11 (giving up 75.2 ppg) while UCF is No. 2 (giving up 66.1 ppg).

The Red Raiders have struggled on the boards. They're last in the Big 12 in combined team rebounds and rebounding margin.

This will be the first-ever meeting between UCF and Texas Tech.

BYU Notes:

Like UCF, BYU has also exceeded expectations this season. The Cougars are 16-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12, which includes a 63-58 victory at UCF on Jan. 13.

In Big 12 games, BYU is No. 5 offensively (73.8 ppg) and No. 10 defensively (74.3 ppg). They lead the Big 12 in three-pointers, averaging 10.7 made per game. On a national basis, BYU is No. 2 in three-pointers made per game.

Jaxson Robinson (13.5 ppg) leads the Cougars in scoring, though it's been a team effort as six BYU players average in double figures.

BYU plays in the Marriott Center, one of college basketball's larger campus venues. They're averaging more than 16,000 fans for Big 12 games.

On Thursday, we caught up with head coach Johnny Dawkins, Shemarri Allen and Ibrahima Diallo.