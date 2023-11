UCF finishes November with a 4-2 record, the one glaring blemish being last Sunday's 85-82 loss to Stetson. UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins looks back on that game and what needs to improve heading into Saturday's home game vs. Lipscomb.

Jaylin Sellers has made quite the debut for UCF. After six games, he's averaging 22.2 points per game and just scored a career-high 34 points in his last effort. He's this week's Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.