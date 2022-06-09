UCF hosting second weekend of official visits
UCF is welcoming another group of official visitors to campus this weekend. This will be a smaller contingent compared to the first weekend, but still important targets as the Knights look to conti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news