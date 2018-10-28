The most anticipated season in UCF men's basketball history officially begins in a little more than a week, but fans can whet their appetite Monday night with an exhibition contest against Flagler.

The game is free to fans, but ticket must be reserved online in advance. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Click here for tickets:

https://ucfknights.co/2OcqxHl?DB_OEM_ID=34100

It's been nearly 20 years (1999) since UCF and Flagler met in the regular season, though the St. Augustine-based Division II program has been a regular exhibition opponent, last visiting the CFE Arena prior to the 2014-15 season. Chad Warner begins his second season at Flagler after taking over for Bo Clark, who coached at the school for 31 years.

"I'm hoping to see our guys come out with the type of energy and the type of passion we've been practicing with," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. "If we come out and play with energy and passion, the things we teach, I'll be proud of the guys because the outcome will take care of itself."

***

Media caught up with Dawkins, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. following their Sunday morning practice.

I asked Dawkins about Grant Hill visiting last Friday and keynoting UCF's tip-off luncheon.

"I was very appreciative of Grant coming out and spending lunch with us," Dawkins said. "For him to show support for our program is a big thing. I thought he did a great job with the message he delivered to our student-athletes, our men's and women's teams. He was right on point. I think they'll take it to heart and we'll be better for that experience."

Freshman Dre Fuller Jr. put on a show with some electrifying dunks during last Thursday's Fan Fest.

"I really like Dre's upside," Dawkins said. "I think he has a lot of potential. I think you see a player who is a very good athlete, but he also has a very good basketball IQ. He sees the game. He sees plays ahead. That's rare for a freshman. He's an advanced young player. I'm excited to work with him. He's gotten bigger and stronger. He's going to be a player in the future for us that's going to be a key piece."

Knock on wood, Dawkins said his team is healthy as they enter the season. He noted that Tacko Fall is becoming more comfortable as an offensive player though said he's still getting re-acclimated after missing the latter part of last season with a shoulder injury.

***

I edited the video interview to begin with Dawkins (who spoke last), but Ceasar DeJesus was actually the first person interviewed. I was just arriving into the arena after being at football for post-practice interviews, so I might have missed a minute or two of DeJesus' remarks. He will likely start in the two guard spot.

Asked about what he wants to see in the exhibition, DeJesus made a comment that appears to reference a "secret scrimmage" held last weekend against FIU.

"I want to see where we're at defensively," DeJesus said. "We had a test earlier and didn't do too good."

I wasn't sure what DeJesus had already said, but I jumped in and asked where he thinks the team has made the most improvement from last season.

"Definitely offensively with Tacko," DeJesus said. "I'm excited to see how he's going to do this year... He's more aggressive. It just means more to him now. That's good to see, the love for the game he has now."

As for DeJesus personally, he's worked to improve his jump shot, dribbling and just finding ways to make his teammates better.

***

The last part of the interview includes what I believe is the first UCF media interview for freshman Dre Fuller Jr.

A native of Fayetteville, N.C., who played high school basketball at Admiral Farragut in St. Petersburg, Fuller is "very excited" to play in his first college games. He spoke a little bit about learning from the upperclassmen and just gaining more confidence.

Asked whether he was the best dunker on the team, Fuller deferred and said that title belongs to Aubrey Dawkins. Fuller said he wants to bring energy in any way that he can.

Why did he choose UCF?

"It was a family environment," Fuller said. "I came here and I felt like I was at home. I went to other places that didn't feel right. I talked to Coach Dawkins and just felt like I was supposed to be here."

He likes the fact he's joining a program with high expectations.

"I like that pressure. I feel it will make us play better and will keep us more focused."

Fuller also added that he's a big LeBron James fan and has tried to keep up with the Lakers in the early part of this NBA season.