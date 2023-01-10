Penny Hardaway's Tigers are 12-4 overall with a 2-1 mark in the AAC. Memphis is led by newcomer Kendric Davis, though he's a familiar face to those in the AAC. A superstar previously at SMU, Davis transferred in this past offseason and currently leads the Tigers in scoring with 20.0 points per game. DeAndre Williams is chipping in 15.8 points per game.

The Knights are 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the AAC, coming off an 85-53 win against SMU on Sunday.

Both teams are looking to contend with Houston at the top of the American and are jockeying to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume. UCF is currently No. 36 in the NET ratings while Memphis is No. 58.

All nine of Memphis' top scorers are seniors.

"You have a team that's not going to beat themselves," Dawkins said. "They're very experienced. They know what they want. Their coach understands them. They've done a good job. I've looked at them all season long and they've been very consistent. They play well with each other and their chemistry comes with them being older and understanding what it takes to win."

Kendric Davis was the AAC Player of the Year last season -- at SMU. Now he's at Memphis.

"He's a talented player. Kendric is one of the best guards in our conference and one of the best in the country. He's one of the toughest guys to defend, that's for sure. I think he's meshed real well. I think Penny has done really good with him, he and his staff, understanding what the Memphis system is. He's embraced them and that system. That's why it's worked out so well."

UCF point guard Darius Johnson suffered a lower leg injury last week at ECU and did not play on Sunday against SMU. Dawkins said his status is "day to day." Asked if he expects Johnson to play against Memphis, Dawkins said no.

If Johnson can't go, UCF will rely again on backup point guard Jayhlon Young. He had a phenomenal game on Sunday against SMU, registering his first-ever double double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and also dished out six assists.

"Jay has been very solid for us all year. He understands what I want as a coach. He runs our team well. He makes guys better. He's a capable scorer as well. I think he's done a really good job. He's been in this role before. This is nothing new for him."

Asked about improvements, Dawkins wants to see more efficiency on the offensive side.

Big man Michael Durr has provided some stability down low.

"He's given us some maturity and some physicality in the post. He plays with composure down there. A lot of guys at any position, under pressure you can lose your composure. Mike seems to have that. I think one it comes with his experience, his age. Two, it's kind of his demeanor. He has a calming effect when he's out on the floor."

Dawkins spoke about C.J. Kelly and how he's been such a unique player and personality.

"He's not just a scorer, but he's a facilitator. He can play multiple positions on the perimeter. He can play off guard, can play the wing or the point. He's been one of the more versatile guys we've had here with the ability to score the way he does. He's unique in who he is. He's done a good job for us."

He also spoke about Kelly's "intellectual curiosity," how he's always asking questions.

Asked about leadership, Dawkins mentioned Kelly, Lahat Thioune, Michael Durr and Darius Johnson.

Dawkins is hoping for a packed arena come Wednesday night.

"I want to see everyone in our community out here, our student section full. I want to see this gym full. We've done that on multiple occasions. I'd like to see it done tomorrow. I think our players are working hard. They're excited about these opportunities. The only way we're going to do this is if our community is doing it with us. We have to all be in. If we do that, we have a chance to compete with anyone."