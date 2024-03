UCF will host their final Big 12 game this Wednesday against No. 1 Houston.

The two teams previously squared off on Jan. 20 with the Cougars winning 57-42 on their home floor. UH is excellent defensively, ranked No. 1 nationally allowing just 57.2 points per game.

The Knights (15-13, 6-10 Big 12) will then wrap up the regular season next Saturday at TCU before heading to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament.