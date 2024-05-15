The spring football window has included plenty of new elements for freshman quarterback recruit Joaquin Kavouklis, including a high school transfer to Tarpon Springs (Fla.) High School following a breakout campaign at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International last fall.

One of the comforting elements for the class of 2027 arm at THS is that it's long been considered home, and also where his father played ball back in the day.

On Monday, another familiar school became involved with Kavouklis, with a scholarship offer coming in from UCF. The in-state program jumped in some 30 years after Emmanuel Kavouklis suited up for the Knights. The young passer's father blocked for the likes of Daunte Culpepper and Darin Hinshaw as an offensive lineman while in college, and the latter extended the offer to a potential future UCF QB.

"Really like the vibe there and Coach Hinshaw is my type of coach," Kavouklis told Rivals.