UCF in top three for Alabama DB

UCF is among three finalists for Orange Beach (Ala.) defensive back Christopher Pearson, who is looking forward to making a return visit to Orlando later this month.

Pearson, who recently attended summer camps at Alabama and Mississippi State, first visited UCF during his spring break in April. That's also when he received his offer.

"I liked it a lot," Pearson said of the first UCF visit. "I really liked the coaches, especially Coach Gus Malzahn. It was great meeting him for the first time. I didn't expect him to be that tall. I enjoyed watching the practice and how they run things. The facilities were great too."

Pearson is a two-way star and return specialist for Orange Beach. As a junior, he carried the ball 120 times for 1,095 yards while adding seven receptions for 192 yards with 21 total touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 43 tackles with four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

UCF is recruiting him as either a safety or rover.

A couple weeks ago, Pearson posted a top three of UCF, UAB and Liberty. He's pretty sure his decision will come down to those three schools.

UAB: "They were the first offer I ever got. I really like their coaching staff."

Liberty: "It's a pretty good school. I feel like that could be a spot."

UCF: "I liked the facilities and how the coaches treated me."

Pearson added he talks to the UCF coaching staff "weekly" and they've invited him to come down for a visit the final week of July. He's not quite sure of the day, but is making plans to be in Orlando.

As a December high school graduate, Pearson said he'd like to be committed by November at the latest.



