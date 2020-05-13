The search is on for the next generation of UCF running backs.

Adrian Killins Jr. recently graduated from the program while Otis Anderson and Greg McCrae are about to embark on their senior seasons. Needless to say, running back is a big need in UCF's 2021 class and Max Balthazar, who attends the University School in Fort Lauderdale, ranks among the Knights' top targets.

"I've been keeping in contact with Coach (Anthony) Tucker and Coach (Randy) Shannon," Balthazar said. "They're great coaches. We've built a pretty good relationship over this time."

UCF loves his versatility.

"I know Coach (Josh Heupel) loves to run the ball and I'm a running back that can do all things," Balthazar said. "Wherever coach needs me, I will execute."

In addition to UCF, Balthazar has offers from Tennessee, FIU, Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, Toledo, Utah State, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Tulane and Colorado State.

"I just love the atmosphere at UCF," Balthazar said. "They are really family oriented. I like the campus too. UCF is definitely in my top schools."

Balthazar is looking to make a decision sometime this summer.