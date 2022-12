Brandon Helwig, UCFSports.com joins 365 Sports to discuss his thoughts on the UCF recruiting class, his thoughts on the QB room at UCF, the job Head Coach Gus Malzahn has done on the recruiting front and the transfer portal, and more.

