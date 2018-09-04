One of the top players in Central Florida is headed to UCF.

Raymond Cutts, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Jones High School, committed to the Knights on Tuesday and he confirmed the news late in the evening.

He elaborated on his decision in an interview with Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel that was posted around midnight.

Though he didn't tweet about the commitment, Cutts did post this graphic to his Facebook account earlier: