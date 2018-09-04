UCF lands big-time local DE Raymond Cutts
One of the top players in Central Florida is headed to UCF.
Raymond Cutts, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Jones High School, committed to the Knights on Tuesday and he confirmed the news late in the evening.
He elaborated on his decision in an interview with Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel that was posted around midnight.
Though he didn't tweet about the commitment, Cutts did post this graphic to his Facebook account earlier:
Cutts had an extensive offer list, including Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Clemson, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, South Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.
He will be the second Jones player in as many years to come to UCF. Quarterback Quadry Jones enrolled earlier this summer and has already drawn positive reviews.
Cutts, who earned Defensive Line MVP honors at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp earlier this year, possesses impressive 4.65 speed and will be utilized as a defensive end in college.
He is UCF's 16th commitment in the 2019 class.