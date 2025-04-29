UCF lands commitment from 2026 QB Kane Archer

Scott Frost and his staff just landed a player who could be their quarterback of the future.

Kane Archer, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2026 who was atop UCF's board, committed to the Knights on Tuesday. The Greenwood, Ark., star announced his decision just weeks after making a two-day visit to Orlando in mid-March.

Archer, the 2024 Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in Arkansas, has been on UCF’s radar since January when quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton extended the Knights' first offer at the position.

"I remember Coach KZ hit my cell, I think it was January 17," Archer told Rivals in a prior interview. "He came out here during the winter and it really felt like I was important because he was one of the first ones to come and see me. He'd only been there for like two or three weeks. He had just left Tennessee and was moving his family back to Florida, but he took the time to fly out and visit me. The relationship has been really, really good."

That early connection turned into something more as conversations continued and a visit was arranged. Archer and his father spent March 13-14 on UCF’s campus, a trip that had a major impact on his decision.

"I absolutely loved it," Archer said.

The visit was structured like an official, packed with meetings across academics and athletics. Archer shadowed the quarterbacks in their position room and was on the field for spring practice the following morning.

"We got to the facility on Friday at 7:45 where we were able to sit in on QB meetings for about 45 minutes before heading out to the field," Archer said. "I stood by Coach KZ basically for the entire practice out there on the field. He was talking me through stuff. I was just trying to get a feel for how it would be if I was there.

"I was highly impressed with what I saw. The offense is really balanced. And as far as everything else, UCF has the most complete campus I've been to. I really like UCF a lot."

That feeling clearly stuck.

Archer has led Greenwood High School to 26 straight wins and back-to-back state titles. His junior season was record-setting: completing 81.5 percent of his passes for 3,880 yards, 57 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also rushed for 795 yards and 10 more scores.

Milton, a UCF legend in his own right, sees a lot of himself in Archer.

"Coach KZ says he's recruiting me because I play just like him," Archer said. "We're both athletic. We can make the throws that need to be made. We're smart. We got that dog in us. He feels I'm just like him and he would do the same things (offensively) that he did at UCF."

Naturally, Archer did his homework and watched Milton's highlight reels from his playing days, when he led UCF to a perfect 23-0 record as starting quarterback in 2017-18.

"He was just different specimen," Archer said. "A dog for sure."

It’s not just Milton’s legacy that resonated—his coaching style did too.

"I've been to a bunch of QB meetings at other schools," Archer said. "What strikes me and impresses me the most is Coach KZ obviously played not too long ago so he's relatable. There will be plays where Coach KZ understands why the quarterback did that and that's because he played the position. He was really, really good and knows what he's talking about."

Archer was equally impressed with Frost, who took over at UCF in December.

"Coach Frost is one of the realest people I've ever met," Archer said. "He's very straightforward and will tell you the truth whether you like it or not. And that's kind of my favorite thing about him. We talked about basically everything. I like him a lot. That's somebody you'd want to play for, for sure."

Before making his decision, Archer had narrowed his list to a top seven that included UCF, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Louisville, Missouri, Ole Miss and SMU. In the end, the Knights won out.

"It's about the people," Archer said. "I want to go to a place where the people are authentic and real. They want you to be successful on the football field, but they also want you to be a good man. That's the vibe I got when I was at UCF."

Archer had already scheduled an official visit for the weekend of June 20, but now he’ll be coming knowing he's a key part of UCF's future.



