Germantown (Tenn.) edge rusher DJ Allen saw his recruiting skyrocket during the spring and saw his resume swell to over 30 offers in total.

He started his June by taking an official with UCF. He spent this past weekend at Louisville.

However, his visit to Orlando left a lasting impression on the 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect and on Monday, Allen took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Knights.

The three-star talent discussed broke down his commitment with Rivals.com below.