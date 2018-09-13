UCF's future defense just got a big-time boost with the addition of Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson cornerback Dequanteous Watts.

Watts, who turned 18 on Thursday, chooses the Knights over Indiana, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and many others.

"I really like the atmosphere of the fans as well as the coaches and the players," Watts told Rivals.com. "They all really want me there and there is a possibility that I could be starting as a true freshman."

UCF's current cornerbacks are mostly made up of upperclassmen, so the door would be open for Watts to make an early impact.

"I like everything about the school," he said. "Just like I said before, the players, coaches, the fans are all great. Also, the fact that they show me that they really want me there means a lot."

Watts, whose primary recruiter was Nick Toth, previously visited UCF during the summer and plans to return soon for a home game.

"I plan on taking an unofficial visit to campus when they play Pittsburgh on Sept. 29," Watts said. "I don’t know when I’ll take my official down there yet, but it will probably be sometime in December."

He becomes UCF's 17th overall pledge in the Class of 2019 and the second from a cornerback, joining Deonte Stanley.