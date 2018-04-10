One of the nation's top junior college shooters will be suiting up for UCF next season.

Frank Bertz, a 6-foot-5 guard from East Los Angeles College, connected on 79-of-166 three-point attempts as a sophomore for an average of 48 percent. He committed to the Knights on Tuesday following a weekend official visit.

With UCF poised to make a NCAA Tournament run next season, Bertz was exactly the type of player Johnny Dawkins and his staff were searching for.

"Frank is one of the top shooters in junior college if not the top shooter," ELAC assistant coach Kenneth Hunter said. "He's definitely the top shooter in California. He shot 51 percent for most of the year and then ended up shooting 48 percent at the end. He's exceptional shooting the ball."



Hunter was already familiar with Dawkins and assistant coach Kevin Norris from their prior stints in the PAC-12. Norris recently flew out to California to meet with Bertz.

"Frank just got a great feel from Coach Norris and Coach Dawkins," Hunter said. "He took the visit and absolutely loved it. His pops loved it too. They felt it was a perfect fit. They're very excited about the opportunity and on both sides."

Bertz, who attended Sultana High School in Hesperia, Calif., averaged 13.2 points during his sophomore season and shot 88 percent from the free-throw line.

"He's one of those kids that you have to guard as soon as he crosses the half court," Hunter said. "He has a quick, long release. He's 6-5 and jumps out of the gym. He can score off the dribble drive and makes for nightmare matchups. He's an extremely high-I.Q. kid. It's like watching Kerry Kittles all over again. He has a real high I.Q. He moves without the ball with the best of them. He just needs to get a little stronger. Other than that, no flaws."