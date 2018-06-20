UCF has their middle linebacker of the future.

South Dade's Jeremiah Jean, the Knights No. 1 inside linebacker target, committed on Wednesday to become the ninth player in the 2019 class.

Jean says he always knew he'd end up a Knight, a feeling he had ever since he visited campus several weeks ago.

"I loved everything about UCF," Jean said. "The campus, the coaches, the program. Everything. It really felt like home to me. I have a great bond with all the coaches - Coach (Josh) Heupel, Coach (Corey) Bell and Coach (Randy) Shannon. My famiily supported me too. They're all pretty hyped about it too."

Jean said it was primarily a two-team race between UCF and Wake Forest. He visited Winston-Salem last week. Georgia Tech had also entered the picture in recent weeks, offering in May.

With his mind already made up, Jean called the coaches on Wednesday to declare his intentions.

"They were pretty hyped," Jean said.

The coaches had already told him he was No. 1 on their board for middle linebacker.

"They said that they love how I'm a physical player," Jean said. "I'm aggressive. I don't fear anything. I hit hard. I'm able to shut the ball down, run down people and make big hits."

What did he like most about UCF?

"The campus is just beautiful," Jean said. "The whole area is."

The Miami area is always a big recruiting focus for UCF. Jean is the second linebacker commit from the area, joining Miami Central's Tatum Bethune.

"That's my buddy right there," Jean said. "I told him from the beginning that I was going to make that move myself."

Jean says he's familiar with a couple current players - Randy Charlton (Southridge) and Dontay Mayfield (Gulliver Prep).

He's thinking about majoring in sports medicine or possibly business.

Future goals?

"I want to lead the conference in tackles and force the most turnovers," Jean said.



