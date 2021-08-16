UCF LB Eriq Gilyard: Defense will be 'lights out'

Eriq Gilyard returns for his senior season as one of the most experienced players on UCF's defense. The Jacksonville native was the Knights' TFL and forced fumbles leader in 2020.

Gilyard spoke to the media on Monday as UCF entered their final full week of preseason camp.

"I feel like we're doing really good," Gilyard said. "Just adapting to the scheme and being able to make checks, knowing the ins and outs of our calls and plays."

Now they've had a spring and completed the first half of camp, how much comfortable is the defense running Travis Williams' new scheme?

"Whenever you're doing something new, it's always hard to grasp it in the beginning," Gilyard said. "It takes practice. We've been working on it all summer and fall camp. It's getting a lot more translucent. Everybody is understanding more. "

What does the defense want to prove in the upcoming scrimmage on Wednesday?

"Just to be consistent," Gilyard said. "We put forth a good scrimmage one, but that doesn't matter anymore. Now it's scrimmage two. We've got to go out and put the same effort we had in the first scrimmage."

Speaking of defensive coordinator Travis Williams, Gilyard said it's been great to have a coach the players can connect with.

"It's been great. Getting to know him when he first came in to now, being able you have a coach you can talk to and be comfortable with. Be more than a coach on the field. Having that relationship off the field. It's been great."

Are there some newcomers he's excited to see on the field this year?

"We've got a lot of them," Gilyard said. "Bryson (Armstrong) who just came over. Ricky (Barber). Big Kat (Bryant). Marco (Domio). A lot of different guys that just came in are going to help us a lot."

Bryson Armstrong is apparently one of UCF's more versatile players with the potential to play linebacker and defensive back, so Gilyard was asked about player versatility.

"We have a lot of different guys who are very dynamic in their skill sets, so it allows them to do a lot of different things on the field. You might see them on one drive lined up one place and somewhere else on another drive. It makes it hard for offenses to pinpoint what we're doing. It'll make us more versatile and a lot better."

What kind of leader is he?

"I like to lead by example," Gilyard said. "I'm not too much of a talker. I feel like I'm a silent guy, but I carry a big stick. Being able to do the right things so people will follow behind you, that's the kind of guy I am.

How is the defensive line looking?

"Those guys are doing a great job just causing havoc," Gilyard said. "We have a lot of plays we go over on film that we call two-fers, guys taking up two guys. They have to double team them. When you've got that, that's a linebacker's dream."

And what kind of disruptor is defensive end Big Kat Bryant?

"He's a very good player. Very dynamic. Came from a good school. Has a good skill set. He's going to help us a lot."

What will we see from the UCF defense come Sept. 2?

"It's going to be lights out," Gilyard said. "We're not much into the taking business. You can't go out and talk your game. You've got to go out and play. We'll continue to prepare and when we go out there against Boise State we're going to show everybody what we're all about."



