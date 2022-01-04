UCF makes the cut for local superstar Cedric Baxter Jr.

UCF has made the top seven for one of the best players in the nation.

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater's Cedric Baxter Jr., rated by Rivals as the No. 4 running back, included UCF, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, USC and Ohio State among his favorites in a graphic he tweeted New Year's Day.

Rivals' Adam Gorney caught up with Baxter a few days ago where he commented about several of those schools.

Alabama: "It's Bama. You hear the name and the players they produce. My teammate (Christian Leary) went there and tells me about it. So that helps a lot."

Ohio State: "They're like Bama. They produce great running backs. Zeek (Ezekiel Elliott) and plenty others. Coaching staff over there is real cool."

Florida State: "When I decommitted, they always told me they'd never stop recruiting me... I grew up a Florida State fan from day one. My dad put that into me. When I watched Florida State, that's when they were at their best with Jimbo, Dalvin Cook, Jameis Winston, all them."

UCF: "Coach (Gus) Malzahn likes to get his backs the ball a lot. You've seen it at Auburn and now seen it at UCF. Their coaching staff reminds me of my high school's coaching staff.

Arkansas: "Coach Jimmy Smith and Coach (Sam) Pittman, when I went up there it was way better than I expected. I didn't think I'd like it at all. They've been very consistent."

Baxter spent a full day at UCF this past summer, getting to know Malzahn and Tim Harris, co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Malzahn compared him to former Auburn star Kerryon Johnson.

"The main thing that stood out was the atmosphere," Baxter told UCFSports.com at the time. "It was just a real good, real cool vibe. Everybody was real cool. The people were great."

UCF has a former Edgewater star on its roster in R.J. Harvey. He played quarterback for the Eagles, but has since transitioned to running back.

"We talk on the daily," Baxter said. "R.J. said he loves it there. He said I should really consider UCF because it's nice being close to home."

Baxter told Rivals he intends to be "flexible" with recruiting with no set time frame on making a decision.

"I'll know when the time comes," he said.



