Johnny Dawkins had something come up at the last minute, so filling in at UCF Basketball Media Day were two of his longtime assistants, Kevin Norris and Robbie Laing. The duo have been with Dawkins since the beginning and will be entering their seventh season in Orlando.

UCF tips off their final season as a member of the American Athletic Conference with a trio of three consecutive home games: UNC Asheville (Monday, Nov. 7), Florida State (Friday, Nov. 11) and Western Illinois (Monday, Nov. 14).

Here's a recap of their interviews.

Kevin Norris:

Asked about team development to this point knowing they've got a lot of newcomers, Norris says he really likes this year's group. "This is a team that's showing it's about team," Norris said. "It's not an individual thing with this team. When you start interviewing them, you'll see how much they really like each other. That's really encouraging to us." To help build chemistry and familiarity with one another, they spent time with community outreach, going out to eat together, etc. What are his expectations for Darius Johnson in his sophomore year? More leadership. He's a "go-hard guy" that the team is "following behind." He thought he learned a lot during his freshman year. On heralded freshman Taylor Hendricks, Norris says he's a terrific young man and they're expecting great things from him. No starting five at the moment. On C.J. Kelly, a transfer from UMass: He's bringing in leadership and can score. He sacrifices a lot for the betterment of the team. On recruiting as a future member of the Big 12: Norris says it helps because of the Power Five tag. The AAC not being in the P5 may have put them at a disadvantage in past years. The biggest difference with this year's team? "Nothing against the team last year, but early on I'd say they're more together. I've never seen a team click together so early." The top leaders have been returners C.J. Walker and Darius Johnson as well as newcomers C.J. Kelly (UMass transfer) and Lahat Thioune (Utah transfer).



Robbie Laing: